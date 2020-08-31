After Sunday break, heavy rush for Rapid Antigen Test at Town Hall

August 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for COVID-19 got a break on Sunday at Town Hall centre in the city with Doctors, Nurses and other Paramedical staff engaged in testing taking a day off.However, the test was carried out at other centres — Makkala Koota in Krishnamurthypuram, Akkammanni Hospital in Chamundipuram and K.R.Hospital. However, the number of people visiting these centres was less on Sunday.

Although the Town Hall centre was closed, a few people from other parts of the district, unaware of being a holiday, visited it, only to be disappointed. Many felt that the authorities should have put up a board well in advance mentioning that the centre will be closed on Sunday.

About 60 people underwent testing at Makkala Koota and 25 at Akkammanni Hospital. As far as the centre at BAI premises in Vishweshwaranagar is concerned, the centre recorded almost nil tests.

Meanwhile, heavy rush was witnessed at Town Hall centre this morning with a large number of people volunteering to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing.