After unsuccessful tiger trap mission, Arjuna rejoins team

September 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Arjuna, the former Captain of the Dasara jumbo squad, who arrived in Mysuru on Sept. 1 to participate in Dasara festivities and had been for a tiger-capture operation in H.D. Kote taluk on Sept. 4, rejoined his team at Mysore Palace on Sept. 14.

Arjuna, the Nishane elephant, was taken to H.D. Kote on the night of Sept. 4 to lead the tiger-capture operation. This tiger had killed a 9-year-old boy in Kallatti village within the Metikuppe Wildlife Range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Due to this mission, he was unable to enter the Palace along with the other elephants, who received a traditional welcome.

As the elusive tiger remained untraceable and with just a month left for the Dasara festivities to commence, Forest Officers decided to bring Arjuna back to Mysore Palace to join the other elephants and receive necessary training. He was transported to Mysuru with security measures in place, being boarded onto a truck at H.D. Kote.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed into the Mysore Palace through the Jayamarthanda Gate. After Arjuna alighted from the truck, a Priest conducted a puja ceremony in front of the Kodi Someshwara Temple within the Palace premises. DCF Saurab Kumar, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman and others were present.

Friendship with Bheema

Following the puja, Arjuna was given a bath, during which he joyfully played with water for more than an hour. After the refreshing bath, Arjuna was led to the elephant shelter and securely tied up. Notably, he exhibited affectionate behaviour towards Bheema, an elephant 40 years younger than him.

Arjuna gently caressed Bheema’s head with his trunk and engaged in playful interaction for over 30 minutes, captivating the attention of everyone. Bheema, who first participated in Dasara festivities in 2017 under the guidance of Balarama, a veteran elephant who carried the Golden Howdah for 13 times, now draws widespread admiration for his friendship with Arjuna.