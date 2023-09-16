Train service from Mysuru to Murudeshwar from today
September 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In  another facility for train commuters, the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru train service has been extended upto Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district from today.

The train (No.16585) leaves Bengaluru’s Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal (SMVT) at 8.15 pm and travels through Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Mangaluru Junction and Mangaluru Central to reach Murudeshwar at 1.20 pm, the following day.

On its return journey, the train (No.16586) will leave Murudeshwar at 1.55 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7.15 am the next day travelling by the same route.

In yet another facility for train commuters of North Karnataka, the Mysuru-Dharwad Express train (No.17301) which leaves Mysuru daily at 10.30 pm, has been extended up to Belagavi, starting from Sept. 26.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for responding to his pleas of extending the  train services.

