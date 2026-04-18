Agniveer Recruitment Rally: Candidates arrive in city

April 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the nine-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally scheduled to take place at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad starting from tomorrow (Apr. 19 to 27), the eligible candidates from across Karnataka and Kerala districts have started arriving in the city since this morning, both by road and rail.

The recruitment rally will be held under the aegis of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Department for qualified candidates from Karnataka and Kerala.

The Chamundi Vihar Stadium, the venue of the rally, has fully geared up to conduct the physical endurance and medical fitness tests (second level of recruitment) for candidates. As many as 6,235 candidates from the two States, including 6,043 men and 192 women, who qualified in the first level exam (written exam) held in 2025, are taking part in this rally.

Sources said that 800 to 1,000 candidates will undergo the test daily from Apr. 19 to 27 on their specified date. All the outstation men candidates taking part in the rally will be provided shelter at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road while the women candidates will be sheltered at a Women’s Hostel.

KSRTC will be operating special buses to ferry the candidates from Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry to Chamundi Vihar Stadium and back, on all days of the rally. The tests will be videographed on all the days in order to maintain transparency and fairness in recruitment, the sources added.