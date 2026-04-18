Two-day Basava Jayanti in city from tomorrow

April 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Basava Balagagala Okkuta, in association with District Administration, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and Veerashaiva-Lingayat organisations will celebrate Basava Jayanti at Kalamandira in city on Apr.19 and 20.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Basava Balagagala Okkuta President M. Chandrashekar said this year, the Jayanti is being celebrated under the theme ‘Namma Basavanna Samskrutika Nayaka.’

Pointing out that the celebrations will begin with ‘Shatsthala Dwajarohana’ (flag hoisting) in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at 8.15 am on Apr.19, Chandrashekar said Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti will launch the procession at Sri Basaveshwara Statue near JSS Mahavidyapeetha at 8.30 am, in the presence of Heavy Industries Minister M.B. Patil, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, T.S. Srivatsa, Tanveer Sait and other dignitaries.

The procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, will pass through Shivarathri Rajendra Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, MCC Office, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, before culminating at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road.

At 1 pm on Apr.19, a health check-up camp at Kalamandira will be inaugurated by JSS Mahavidyapeetha Hon. Secretary S.P. Manjunath.

At 1.30 pm, writer Prof. C. Naganna will inaugurate an expo of Vachana paintings of senior artist L. Shivalingappa. Later at 2 pm, cultural programmes will take place which will be inaugurated by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Artists Amit Papanna, Nanditha Mahesh and Chamundi Hill steps cleaning activist Madaiah will be felicitated. At 6 pm, a dance-drama based on Basavanna’s Vachanas will be performed by Nirantara Mysuru artistes.

CM to lay foundation for Basavanna statue

On Apr.20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the statue of Basavanna in the premises of new DC’s Office at Siddarthanagar at 9.30 am.

Later, the CM will formally inaugurate Basava Jayanti celebrations by garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara at Gun House Circle. Thereafter, Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Basava Jayanti stage programme and Basava Rashtriya Puraskara presentation at Kalamandira at 10.30 am. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will release a souvenir in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

At 2 pm, seminars and books release will take place during which Kundur Mutt’s Sri Sharatchandra Swamiji will release ‘Basava Vachana Chintana’ ‘Anudina Vachana’ and ‘Prakashakaru’ books.

Prof. M. Krishnegowda, Dr. Rajappa Dalwai and Prof. Ashok Sangappa Alur will deliver lectures during the seminar.

The valedictory will be held at 5 pm. State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra will deliver the valedictory address. Siddaganga Mutt Junior Pontiff Sri Shivasiddeshwara Swamiji will release the book ‘Sharana Tatvada Haadiyalli’, while Devanur Mutt’s Mahanta Swamiji will release ‘Basava Kaivalya Deepike’ on the occasion.

Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat State President and former IAS Officer Dr. C. Somashekar and Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha State President and former IPS Officer Shankar Bidari will be the chief guests.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. S.J. Susheelamma, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Kodagu Additional DC Aishwarya, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists President Shivanand Tagadur, sculptor Arun Yogiraj, farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar, Sparsha Hospital head Dr. Sharan Patil, academician N. Sachidanandamurthy and Chinnaswamy Vaddagere will be felicitated.

Office-bearers J.M. Jaishankar Jeemarahalli, K.V. Mallesh, Harish, Ayarahalli Virupaksha, Devaraju Chikkahalli and Daripura Chandrashekar were present at the press meet.