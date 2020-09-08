Ahead of Assembly session…: CM holds meeting with Cabinet colleagues
Ahead of Assembly session…: CM holds meeting with Cabinet colleagues

September 8, 2020

Bengaluru: Ahead of the State Legislature session that is scheduled to take place from Sept.21 to 30, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reportedly held a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday. 

With the main Opposition Congress likely to go all out against the Government during the session, the CM is said to have discussed strategies to take on Congress as well as JD(S). 

Congress is all set to corner the Government for passing key ordinances relating to amendments to APMC, Land Reforms and Labour  Acts without discussing the issues in the Legislative Assembly. With both Congress and JD(S) gearing up for taking on the Govt. on a host of issues including alleged medical equipment purchase scam, improper handling of COVID-19 and alleged failure in flood relief measures, the CM is learnt to have finalised the strategy for countering the Opposition charges and allegations.

This is the first time that Yediyurappa is said to have held this informal meeting with his Cabinet colleagues after the BJP Government came to power last year.

