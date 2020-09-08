MCC plans grandiose ‘Mysuru Habba’ in March 2021
News

MCC plans grandiose ‘Mysuru Habba’ in March 2021

September 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government planning to organise a simple Dasara this year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has planned to  host ‘Mysuru Habba’, a ten-day grandiose event in March 2021 after the pandemic subsides.

Speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, Mayor Tasneem said that the Mysuru Habba will provide the much needed reboot for the growth of tourism in Mysuru region, which has been hard hit by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Maintaining that the Habba will be akin to Dasara cultural events, she said it will feature sports, cultural, entertainment and a host of other such activities. 

Tasneem further said that she will discuss Mysuru Habba, release of Rs.25 crore for Dasara, payment of Rs.130 crore dues to MCC Contractors, installation of LED bulbs in street lights and other issues concerning the city, at the High Power Dasara meeting at Bengaluru.

MCC for simple Dasara 

Meanwhile, the MCC, which held a meeting yesterday, too decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and traditional manner. During the meeting, which was attended by heads of various Standing Committees, leaders of political parties and MCC officials, there was a general opinion that Dasara should be celebrated in a simple manner.

MCC Commissioner Gurudattaa Hegde and others were present at the meeting.

