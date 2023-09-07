Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple’s opening, Yakshagana in city
Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple’s opening, Yakshagana in city

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh in 2024, Mahalingeshwara Seva Samiti, Mysuru, has organised Yakshagana from Sept. 8 to 10 in the city.

Samiti Treasurer Puttasidda Nayaka told media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavana in the city yesterday, “As part of its 36th year tour (Tirugata), Sri Mahaganapathi Yakshagana Mandali, Nidle, Dharmasthala, Yakshagana ‘Kanakangi Kalyana’ is organised in association with Sri Pejawar Mathadeesha Chaturmasya Samiti at Sri Krishnadhama in Gangotri Layout tomorrow (Sept. 8) at 6 pm.”

Yakshagana ‘Maharshi Agastya,’ sponsored by Sri Jaladurgaparameshwari Temple, Dakshina Kannada and Sri Mahalingeswara Temple, Mysuru, is organised at Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt in Bogadi, Mysuru, on Sept. 9 at 6 pm.

Another performance on the sequences of ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’ including Pattabhisheka Muhurta, Panchavati, Lanka Dahana, Ravana Vadhe and Nija Pattabhisheka, is organised at Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple premises, K. Hemmanahalli, on Sept. 10 at 4 pm, said Puttasidda Nayaka.

Advocate O. Sham Bhat said, “Myself and senior ayurveda advisor Dr. M.N. Sudha have co-authored a book ‘Pragyata The Ageless Guru of Guru Agastya’ in English six months ago. While a tome will be taking shape in Kannada in the coming days.”

Secretary G.N. Ananthavardhana and Advocate Shiva Shastry were also present at the                      press meet.

