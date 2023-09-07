Youth’s organs save six lives

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: E.A. Prajwal, a 20-year-old youth from Pandavapura in Mandya, is ‘shining bright’ by donating his organs and saving six lives.

Prajwal was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Aug.30 at 6 pm after he met with a bike accident near Pandavapura Sugar Factory, Railway Flyover Road. An initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU.

He was kept on life support for four days. On Sept. 2 at 1.20 am, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Prajwal was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per protocol and his family came forward to donate his organs.

Officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process by the organ recipients waiting list. At around 9.30 am on Sept.2, Prajwal’s organs (2 Kidneys, 1 Liver, Heart Valves, Lungs and Corneas) were harvested and a cross-clamp was done at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplants in Mysuru which is now recognised as the 5th Zone for Organ Transplants under SOTTO, Karnataka. To facilitate the crossmatch facility for Organ Transplants in this region, SOTTO has signed an MoU with Apollo BGS Hospitals, under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be undertaken at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, saving the travel time to Bengaluru, which is crucial during Organ Transplantation.

The Hospital thanks the family of the deceased for coming forward for this noble cause of organ donation, said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, in a press release.

The organs donated are as per the following table: