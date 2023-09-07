MCC Officials seize PoP Ganesha idols at Hebbal

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Wing have seized Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols at Hebbal in city on Tuesday. The idols were made in violation of ban on making idols using materials considered hazardous to environment.

Following complaints from the public about PoP Ganesha idols kept for sale at the vacant plot next to Hebbal Police Station, the MCC Officers seized the idols and took them away.

The PoP idols were seized by MCC Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh and a Health Inspector, with security provided by Hebbal Police. However, the MCC Officers had to face the wrath of idol vendors who claimed to have been selling only eco- friendly paper mache idols.

The Officers explained to the vendors that those idols which can be easily dissolved in water on immersion are only permitted to be sold, while there is an order to ban manufacture, sale and installation of idols considered as environmental hazard and hence they are seized.