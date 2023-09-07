Rain brings down temperature, tree in city

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans, who were reeling under heat due to scorching sun, found some relief yesterday following moderate rain.

The rain not only brought down the temperature but also brought down a huge tree in front of Commercial Tax Office on Dewan’s Road. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. MCC’s Abhaya team members Irshad, Naveen, Puneeth, Avinash and others, who rushed to the spot, cleared the fallen tree and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

The weather was cloudy since yesterday morning and rains in some part of city began at about 12.15 pm. Continuous rain was witnessed in K.R. Circle, Devaraja Mohalla, Siddarthanagar, Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and other areas, causing inconvenience to two-wheeler riders, roadside vendors and public.

Customers at Devaraja, Mandi and K.R. Markets, APMC and Old RMC were also inconvenienced so also students and those returning home from schools, colleges and offices.

Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, who were caught off guard due to sudden downpour, had to take shelter in petrol bunks, bus stops and whereever they found shelters.

Flowers, fruits and vegetable vendors, those selling toys and other items on footpath and fast-food vendors suffered losses due to rain.

Heavy rain till tomorrow in Karnataka

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), up to moderate widespread showers with isolated heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will lash Tamil Nadu and Kerala until Friday. Similar weather will prevail over Karnataka starting Wednesday till Friday (Sept. 8).

In view of these forecasts, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala for the next 4-5 days. Rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over North interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and a few places over South interior Karnataka.