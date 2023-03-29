In Briefs

AIDSO State-level students study camp

March 29, 2023

Marking the 75th year of Independence, AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation), Mysuru District Committee, will be hosting a three-day State-level students camp from Apr.2 to 4 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city. The camp will feature talks on the life struggles of great revolutionaries of the country like Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, besides discussions on student issues and the challenges ahead for the student community. For more details, call Mob: 91642-20387.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching