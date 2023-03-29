AIDSO State-level students study camp

Marking the 75th year of Independence, AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation), Mysuru District Committee, will be hosting a three-day State-level students camp from Apr.2 to 4 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city. The camp will feature talks on the life struggles of great revolutionaries of the country like Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, besides discussions on student issues and the challenges ahead for the student community. For more details, call Mob: 91642-20387.
