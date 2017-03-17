Air connectivity must for Mysuru’s future plans

Sir,

This has reference to the article ‘Mysuru, a plan for the future’ by M.L.Krishnaswami (SOM dated Mar.14). It beautifully enumerates the past glory of the heritage city, giving out valid ideas to make it more worthy of its cleanest city tag.

As he rightly said, a strong will and determination are what is required. Everyone should think that it is after all our city and active participation of one and all is the need of the hour. JP Nagar park is a right example of such an initiative.

Further, reasons apart, I wonder how a highly tourist-potential place like Mysuru, which is growing industrially too, is devoid of air connectivity, when comparatively many lesser known cities are already on the air map of the country since many years?

It is high time people’s representatives of the region take up this issue seriously and work on this. I appeal the Chief Minister too, who hails from this city, to think positively on these and start off the process for good.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 15.3.2017