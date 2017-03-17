Air connectivity must for Mysuru’s future plans

Sir,
This has reference to the article ‘Mysuru, a plan for the future’ by M.L.Krishnaswami (SOM dated Mar.14). It beautifully enumerates the past glory of the heritage city, giving out valid ideas to make it more worthy of its cleanest city tag.
As he rightly said, a strong will and determination are what is required. Everyone should think that it is after all our city and active participation of one and all is the need of the hour. JP Nagar park is a right example of such an initiative.
Further, reasons apart, I wonder how a highly tourist-potential place like Mysuru, which is growing industrially too, is devoid of air connectivity, when comparatively many lesser known cities are already on the air map of the country since many years?
It is high time people’s representatives of the region take up this issue seriously and work on this. I appeal the Chief Minister too, who hails from this city, to think positively on these and start off the process for good.
– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 15.3.2017
As rightly pointed out by the writer, there is tremendous lack of will and determination. Recently I had travelled to smaller airports like Mysore in other places in the country – most have smaller planes landing and well used. The key is to connect Mysore with other places than Bangalore. Direct flights to Chennai/Hyderabad/Goa keeping in mind the business and tourism needs is more crucial than connecting it with Bangalore at odd hours. Most international flights take off late night/early morning from bangalore and so connectivity to Bangalore from Mysore could prove to be productive if done at those times. We should also be reminded of Mitu Chandaliya’s (former CEO of Air Asia, India) comment when he visited SDM, that he’ll think of flying to Mysore if they can land A320’s instead of ATR/Bombardier’s – its more economical and cheaper than the small flights. These dynamics if taken into consideration can make the Mysore Airport functional.
Its unclear the logic behind the CM proposal for an airport at Madikeri and other places instead of making the existing ones functional.
I believe when other far off places in North East, such as Shillong and even Imphal, have good airports, sometimes connecting to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, then why not cosmopolitan Mysore, one of the fastest growing places in India. Mysore very urgently needs a well developed airport, something which needs a large runway with day & night operation, perhaps which can operate flights to Colombo and Maldives, along with all India connectivity.I hope the honorable Chief Minister takes concrete action regarding.