Akki Mela begins in city

August 9, 2025

Over 100 varieties of rice on display, sale at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry

Rajamudi, Ratnachudi to Burma Black: Rare, medicinal varieties of desi rice on display

Mysuru: A two-day Desi Akki (Rice) Mela, showcasing over 100 traditional rice varieties from different States, began this morning at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry. Rare types such as red rice, aromatic rice, black rice, medicinal rice and bold-grained rice, along with a range of value-added rice products, are on display.

Organised by ‘Sahaja Samrudha’ and the ‘Save Our Rice Campaign,’ the Mela features paddy conservators from across the State selling their desi rice directly. Seeds of popular varieties like Rajamudi, Burma Black, Sidda Sanna, Ratnachudi, Navara, Govind Bhog, HMT and Sindhoor Madhusale are also available.

In addition to rice, the Mela offers millets, vegetable seeds, tubers, organic products, pickles and fruit saplings. The event was inaugurated by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, who also unveiled medicinal rice varieties.

“Traditional varieties are rich in nutrients. Black and red rice, in particular, has medicinal properties. By including them in their diet, consumers can safeguard their health,” CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna said.

B.P. Ravishankar, a seed conservator from Hudoor in Ponnampet, who has preserved 57 desi rice varieties, noted that paddy cultivation is becoming increasingly expensive. Rise of commercial crops, he said, has pushed traditional paddy varieties to the margins. He urged the Govt. to extend support to bring these varieties back into active cultivation.

Suresh Kanna of ‘Save Our Rice Campaign,’ Tamil Nadu, said, “In the last decade, the Movement initiated by Nammalwar and Nel Jayaraman, has revived hundreds of paddy varieties that were on the verge of extinction.”

Prema Lokkundi of Renuka Mahila Sangha; Bibi Jan of Bibi Fathima Mahila Sangha, Teertha village, Kundagol, Dharwad; G. Krishna Prasad of Sahaja Samrudha and C. Shanthakumar, Co-ordinator of Save Our Rice Campaign were present.

To promote traditional cooking, a rice cooking contest has been organised, while a painting contest on ‘The World of Paddy – As I See It’ has been arranged for children aged below 15 years to spark their interest in paddy cultivation.

Make rice without fire

The Komal Chawal variety from Assam can be prepared without lighting a stove — simply soak it in warm or boiling water for ten minutes, and it’s ready to eat. This ‘Magic Rice’ drew crowds of curious visitors at the Mela. While sprouting paddy grains is widely known, the event also introduced a Thai technique of sprouting de-husked rice itself for cooking. Farmers from Tamil Nadu showcased Mapillai Samba, a medicinal rice traditionally consumed by grooms. According to custom, regular consumption of this variety is believed to build such strength that one could lift heavy stone weights with ease.