May 2, 2022

Alhaja Shabreen Taj (62), retired Urdu teacher, wife of Alhaj Rahmatullah Shariff (retired Inspector of Schools and Director of Muslim Co-op. Bank Ltd., Mysuru) and a resident of Udayagiri, passed away on Apr. 30 in city.

She leaves behind her husband, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza was held yesterday at Masjis-e-Azam on Ashoka Road, followed by burial at Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.