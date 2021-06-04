All are under pressure now: DC

June 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner and IAS Officer Shilpa Nag announced her resignation, accusing Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri of humiliating her at every step, the latter has denied all allegations. In a statement to media, Rohini Sindhuri said Shilpa’s accusations “are contrary to the real facts.”

Rohini said that Shilpa Nag has been issuing statements to the press against the District Administration since the last 10 days and such a conduct was not expected from the MCC Commissioner. She alleged that Shilpa had stopped attending COVID-19 review meets convened by her in the capacity of DC.

Harassment untrue

“It is untrue that there was any harassment from me and none has been mentioned even in the statement issued by Shilpa Nag. In fact, of late Shilpa Nag had stopped attending COVID-19 reviews. The Mysuru City Corporation was submitting unsigned and contradictory Ward-wise COVID-19 figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered that same be rectified,” the DC clarified.

“How can these measures be construed as harassment? None of this constitutes harassment by any stretch of imagination,” the DC said.

I have already issued a press note regarding this. Everything has a particular process and all officers must follow this. If an officer is unhappy with seniors too there is a particular process in the administration. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner could have complained to the Regional Commissioner or the Chief Secretary instead of speaking to media. I had asked proper figures of positivity and deaths from the Mysuru City Corporation. One day it cannot be 400 and the very next day 40. I have explained to the Chief Secretary and will also clarify my stand when I will meet him today. Who is not under pressure today? All the Officers, State Government and Union Government are also under pressure. My only focus now is COVID-19 control. That’s priority. – Rohini Sindhuri, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner

Only asked for accounts but no reply

“The MCC Commissioner was made in-charge of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds coming from private industries for the entire district but it was brought to my notice that whole of CSR funds were being used by the MCC. The Deputy Commissioner is overall responsible for CSR funds. In this regard, I only asked her to furnish details of the accounts till June 1 and I have not received any reply till now… to give almost nothing to taluks and rural areas is unfair and wrong,” Rohini Sindhuri clarified, releasing the copies of the notices issued by her to the MCC Commissioner.

Rohini accused Shilpa Nag of failing to set up COVID Care Centres. “I have ordered that Government COVID Care Centres be opened in Mysuru City which had failed to open a single CCC until recently (taluks and rural areas have opened 18 CCCs in the last 20 days). In the circumstances I have personally gone and opened 3 CCCs in the city recently,” the DC said.