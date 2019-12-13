Swachh Survekshan Contest begins

December 13, 2019

Mysuru: In its efforts to regain the ‘Cleanest City Tag’, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is conducting ‘Swachh Survekshan Contest’ ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2020 conducted by the Union Urban Development Ministry. The MCC is hoping to regain the Cleanest City Tag for Mysuru that it had lost in 2017 after being in the top position in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

While the Swachh Survekshan-2020 is scheduled to begin from January next, the ‘Swachh Survekshan Contest’ has been launched today. The objective is to encourage large-scale citizen participation, ensure sustainability of initiatives taken towards garbage-free cities. Schools, hospitals, hotels, Residential Welfare Associations/ MCC Wards, and Government Offices are eligible to contest.

The contest will be judged by a jury team and where the team will evaluate contestants and take feedback from Corporators. MCC Health Officers Dr. Jayanth and Dr. Nagaraj are monitoring the contest and planning strategies to regain the Cleanest City Tag. One can download the Swachhatha app to register their feedback. Survey officials will collect feedback in different categories that includes face-to-face, through outbound calls and also through Swachh Survekshan portal. For details contact Mob. 94498-41196 or Ph: 0821-2440890.

