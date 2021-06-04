I have not received Shilpa Nag’s resignation letter: Chief Secretary
News

I have not received Shilpa Nag’s resignation letter: Chief Secretary

June 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, who is in city in connection with Covid meeting, told media that he was not aware of MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag’s resignation nor has he received the resignation letter yet. 

He arrived this afternoon to review Covid situation in the District in the wake of spike in positive cases. All senior District Officers are participating in the meeting to explain the steps    taken to check the spread of Coronavirus in rural areas. 

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is learnt to have met the Chief Secretary with documents to support her statements.

