Rohini must be transferred: S.A. Ramdas

June 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Legislators, leaders of other political parties and Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations have extended their full support for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who has decided to quit the post alleging ‘harassment’ from Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

They have urged the State and Union Governments not to accept Shilpa’s resignation at any cost.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the State Government against accepting her resignation since she has been striving hard to control Covid pandemic in city. After assuming the Office in March, the Commissioner started novel programmes like Covid Mitra, Telecare, house-to-house health survey, Ward-wise Task Force that helped in arresting the spread of virus in city. According to media reports, she has alleged harassment by the DC and latter’s interference in Covid management in city.

Rohini was known for her ‘rough’ behaviour and had insulted officers, elected representatives and doctors in public. While rejecting Shilpa’s resignation, Rohini must be transferred immediately for the smooth Covid management in Mysuru.

No control: Tanveer Sait

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said the current situation in the district was akin to ‘no holds barred’ with absolute anarchy. This kind of development was unwarranted at a time when the Covid crisis was still gripping the district and every one must work within their limits. At the same time, it was not correct on the part of the DC that all the CSR funds must come to her.

The DC has instructed the MCC to manage and maintain all the Hospitals but from where the funds should come from. Any differences of opinion should have been sorted out within the four walls without fighting in public.

“According to me, the MCC must manage crematoria, burial grounds, house-to-house survey, management of Ward Task Force, Covid Mitra Counselling and Triage Centres. It was high time Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar must take a tough stand and control the District Administration.

People-friendly Officer: H.V. Rajeev

Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman H.V. Rajeev has appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to accept Shilpa’s resignation as it would send a wrong signal to honest and dedicated Government servants. She mingles with everyone and responds to emergency situations within no time.

Within three months, Shilpa has taken several measures that had helped in addressing problems of public due to Covid. It was very difficult to get officers like her and her resignation will be a big loss to city. She must reconsider her decision and continue her work towards controlling Covid, he added.

Vasu writes to CM, CS

Meanwhile, former Chamaraja MLA Vasu has written to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar not to accept Shilpa’s resignation as the city was in need of her services. The District Administration was on the verge of collapse with the clash of egos among senior officials.

During the first stint as MCC Commissioner, Shilpa concentrated on hygiene and cleanliness of city which helped Mysuru to bag the title as ‘clean city’ in the country. She has been working day and night to control Corona in Mysuru. Though he does not know much about Shilpa, but people who come to meet him daily have a lot of appreciation for the incumbent Corporation Commissioner.

However, there seems to be lack of coordination among the Deputy Commissioner and the MCC Commissioner, both IAS, and it came to fore while they held press conferences separately. Need of the hour was to take some urgent steps in the interest of checking the pandemic in the City and the District, he added.