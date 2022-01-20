‘All Pharmacists must be trained to administer jabs’
News

‘All Pharmacists must be trained to administer jabs’

January 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin vaccines may not make much of a difference to Pharmacists as they are not trained in vaccination, said N. Raghavan, proprietor of Raghulal & Co., Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning regarding the Government’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommending granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin, he said that the approval will enable over-the-counter sales in the due course but will not be much of a use to Pharma business.

“But the point here is that Pharmacists are not trained in administering vaccines. In Western countries, all Pharmacists are trained in inoculation but in India we cannot do so as there is no upgradation of syllabus in B-Pharma to include inoculation. If we are trained and given a chance to inoculate people, we can do it as a service and at the same time, expand our business. Also, this will considerably reduce pressure on doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff,” he said.

This pandemic will not end as in the future there will be many variants and vaccination too is needed. “I really hope the Government upgrades the B-Pharma course to include inoculation so that it can at least decrease the burden of the medical fraternity. We need to be future-proof,” he added.

Even over-the-counter availability of Covishield and Covaxin will not boost sales as already, vaccination of both the doses has been completed and now a third dose is being administered. “India has achieved wonders in vaccination and is far better than the most powerful and first world countries that are lagging behind. Even if newer strains come, our own vaccines are capable of preventing them,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching