All PHCs to conduct Covid tests
News

All PHCs to conduct Covid tests

May 21, 2021

Dy. CM chairs Mysuru District Officers meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Instructions have been given to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and RT-PCR tests in all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the District to check the growth of COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister and COVID-19 Ministerial Task Force Committee Chairman Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

He was speaking to media after chairing a meeting of District Officers to take stock of Coronavirus in Mysuru District here yesterday.

The Minister said officers have been asked to conduct Covid-related tests in both Primary Health Centres in rural areas and also in Urban PHCs in city. All kinds of awareness campaigns were being  held to check the spread of the contagion. ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been asked to visit every house in their area to find out people with Corona symptoms and subject them for testing. 

Oxygen has been allotted to district according to bed strength and the quota will be hiked at the time of creating new oxygenated beds, he said adding that the Government has not spared any efforts to check  this pandemic.

He said the situation across the State has improved eversince total lockdown has been imposed and the Mysuru District Administration has been asked to still improve the situation in the district

Asked about extending the new concept of Covid Mitra in other districts because if its success in Mysuru, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said along with following Government guidelines, a few districts have adopted their own style to contain the contagion.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has been one among the six Institutes identified by the State Government to give treatment for Black Fungus. Efforts were on to supply the required medicines on war-footing, the Dy.CM noted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching