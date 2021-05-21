All PHCs to conduct Covid tests

May 21, 2021

Dy. CM chairs Mysuru District Officers meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Instructions have been given to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and RT-PCR tests in all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the District to check the growth of COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister and COVID-19 Ministerial Task Force Committee Chairman Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

He was speaking to media after chairing a meeting of District Officers to take stock of Coronavirus in Mysuru District here yesterday.

The Minister said officers have been asked to conduct Covid-related tests in both Primary Health Centres in rural areas and also in Urban PHCs in city. All kinds of awareness campaigns were being held to check the spread of the contagion. ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been asked to visit every house in their area to find out people with Corona symptoms and subject them for testing.

Oxygen has been allotted to district according to bed strength and the quota will be hiked at the time of creating new oxygenated beds, he said adding that the Government has not spared any efforts to check this pandemic.

He said the situation across the State has improved eversince total lockdown has been imposed and the Mysuru District Administration has been asked to still improve the situation in the district

Asked about extending the new concept of Covid Mitra in other districts because if its success in Mysuru, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said along with following Government guidelines, a few districts have adopted their own style to contain the contagion.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has been one among the six Institutes identified by the State Government to give treatment for Black Fungus. Efforts were on to supply the required medicines on war-footing, the Dy.CM noted.