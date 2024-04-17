All set for KCET-2024 in Mysuru district

April 17, 2024

17,200 students enrol for the test scheduled for two-days from tomorrow; 39 centres readied including 29 in Mysuru city

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations have been all made for the smooth conduct of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)-2024 tomorrow (Apr. 18) and day after (Apr. 19) at 39 exam centres in the district.

Students who have passed II PUC or equivalent exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as mandatory subjects are eligible to appear for KCET conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses.

Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) of Mysuru district Mariswamy told SOM this morning, “KCET will be held in two sessions tomorrow; for Biology in the morning session scheduled to be held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and Mathematics in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. Similarly, on Apr. 19, the test will be conducted for Physics in the morning session and Chemistry in the afternoon.”

A total of 17,200 candidates have enrolled to appear for KCET in Mysuru district, with a total of 39 centres with majority 29 in the city readied for the same. All preparations have been completed with the marking of registration numbers of candidates on the desks at the centres, besides making drinking water arrangements, CCTV cameras and nurses to administer first aid in case any student falls ill at the centre. Police have clamped prohibitory orders around all the centres from 6 am to 6 pm on both the days.

The bundles of Question Papers containing answer booklet will be dispatched to the centres from District Treasury, amid tight Police security in GPS fitted vehicles in the morning.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who chaired a meeting in this regard on Tuesday, has issued a set of instructions to be followed by the Officers to ensure hassle free KCET. DDPUE Mysuru is the Custodian of KCET centres who will be monitoring the process, along with Principals of PU Colleges.