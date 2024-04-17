HDK, Yaduveer hold Road Show in Hunsur

April 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy along with Mysuru-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and others took out a Road Show at Hunsur yesterday as part of the election campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy said that the Congress party, which was responsible for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar losing twice in the elections, was misleading the public about BJP planning to change the Constitution on returning to power at the Centre.

“The guarantee schemes of the Congress have overtaken the development programmes in the State. It is important that the BJP is voted to power to stabilise the economic condition and safety of the nation,” he said.

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said that it was important for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power for the welfare of the State and country and added that people must support Yaduveer Wadiyar of the Royal Family which had contributed for the welfare and development of the State. Former MLAs S.A. Ramadas and K. Mahadev, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others took part in the Road Show at Hunsur.