April 17, 2024

Bengaluru: The mortal remains of actor Dwarakish was kept for public to pay last respects at Ravindra Kalakshetra here this morning during which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kannada & Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and other personalities including those from film industry paid their last respects.

Later, funeral took place at Chamarajpet Crematorium with Police honours.