State-level endowment award in memory of actor Dwarakish: MLA

April 17, 2024

Hunsur: Hunsur JD(S) MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said that he plans to institute a State-level Endowment Award in memory of late actor Dwarakish who passed away in Bengaluru yesterday.

Paying tributes to veteran actor-director-producer, G.D. Harish Gowda, in a press statement, said that Dwarakish, who was born at Hunsur on Aug. 19, 1942, has contributed a lot for the Kannada film industry as an actor, a producer and director.

Pointing out that Dwarakish made a mark of his own in the film industry, he said that the late actor, who was known for his versatility, had become a household name as an actor and comedian.

Noting that the demise of Dwarakish is an irreparable loss to the Kannada film industry, the MLA said he would urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi to announce a Government award in the name of Dwarakish.

He further said that he has sought permission for establishing a State-level Endowment Award in the name of Dwarakish in Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), by depositing Rs. 2 lakh for the purpose. The award will be given to Cinema Journalists every year, the release said.