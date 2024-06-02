All set for Legislative Council polls tomorrow
June 2, 2024

Voting from 8 am to 4 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Legislative Council polls for six Teachers and Graduates Constituencies (3 Teachers and 3 Graduates) across the State scheduled to take place tomorrow (June 3), the Election Commission has made all preparations for smooth conduct of the polls.

The Constituencies going to the polls are Karnataka South Teachers, South-West Graduates, South-West Teachers, Bengaluru Graduates, North-East Graduates and South-East Teachers Constituencies.

In Mysuru, the stage is set for the conduct of polls for South Teachers Constituency that comprises the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

There are a total of 21,549 voters (11,998 men, 9550 women and 1 others) in South Teachers Constituency in which a total of 11 candidates are in the fray. However, the Constituency is witnessing a direct fight between Congress candidate Marithibbegowda and BJP-JD(S) coalition NDA candidate K. Vivekananda. In the past, the Constituency used to witness a three-corner contest with the Congress, BJP and JD(S) candidates in the fray. But with the BJP and the JD(S) forming an alliance, the seat was left to the JD(S), which has fielded K. Vivekananda of Mandya.

The Congress candidate Marithibbegowda has been elected from this Constituency for four successive terms and there is a keen contest on the cards between the Congress and NDA candidate.

Mysuru district has almost half the number of voters – 10,439, while Mandya district has 5,403, Hassan – 3,526 and Chamarajanagar – 2,181 voters.

The polling will take place by ballot papers method and preferential voting, where a voter has to specify his/her choice of candidate by marking in the order of preference in English numericals (1,2,3,4 etc.,) only.

The voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm in a total of 44 centres spread across the four districts, including 20 in Mysuru district alone, 10 in Hassan, 9 in Mandya and 5 in Chamarajanagar. A total of 194 poll personnel have been deployed for South Teachers Constituency.

In view of the polls, the City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in the City Police Commissionerate limits from 5 am to 12 midnight tomorrow as a measure for smooth conduct of the polls and maintenance of Law and Order. Two other Constituencies coming under Mysuru Revenue Division too are going to the polls tomorrow — South-West Teachers and South-West Graduates, both of which encompass the districts of Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Udupi and parts of Davangere district.

The counting of votes of all the 6 Constituencies will be taken up on June 6.

