Counting staff told to ensure error-free process on June 4

June 2, 2024

530 counting personnel, including Micro Observers, Assistant Returning Officers, Counting Supervisors trained

Mysore/Mysuru: Government officers, staff and other allied individuals tasked with counting votes for the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency underwent training on the counting of votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) yesterday.

The training session was attended by over 530 counting personnel, including Micro Observers, Assistant Returning Officers, Counting Supervisors and other staff members. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4 at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli).

The training was conducted by K.C. Satish, Asst. Professor at Maharani’s D.Ed College, Krupa Ganesh, Asst. Professor at H.D. Kote FGC and P.S. Raghu, Asst. Professor at Maharani’s College, Mysuru. Additional counting staff have been appointed, apart from 160 counting supervisors, 187 counting assistants and 171 counting micro-observers.

During the training, the process of operating EVMs was explained thoroughly, starting from the initial stage of opening the Strong Room at 7.30 am on June 4 to bringing the machines to the counting tables according to machine numbers, serial numbers and other relevant data. Additionally, the process related to the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and postal ballots of employees was elucidated.

Officers must report by 6 am

It was emphasised that counting would commence at 8 am with the counting of postal ballots. Counting personnel were instructed to ensure their presence at the counting centre by 6 am. Mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited within the counting centres. The entire counting process will be videographed to ensure transparency and fairness.

Counting staff members were advised to approach their duties with a calm mind and without confusion. Randomisation of counting staff duties will be conducted on the same day at 5 am.

Breakfast will be provided for the staff at the counting centre. Following breakfast, staff members should report to the Returning Officer of their allotted Constituency. All rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission regarding the counting process must be adhered to. Lunch arrangements have been made for all staff members, who must display their ID cards to re-enter the counting rooms.

During the training, participants were encouraged to thoroughly understand all aspects of the process and any encountered problems should be brought to the attention of the Returning Officer. It was emphasised that the Election Commission has issued instructions regarding the counting.