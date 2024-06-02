If Dr. C.N. Manjunath wins Bengaluru rural… Sudha Murty vows to visit Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralaya by foot

June 2, 2024

Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty, the former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, has kept a vow to visit Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralaya by foot, if Dr. C.N. Manjunath, a candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Rural seat.

Sudha Murty’s vow, praying for the victory of Dr. Manjunath, also the retired Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, comes ahead of the counting of votes of general elections to Lok Sabha scheduled across the country on June 4, which has kept all the tree prominent political parties in the State — Congress, BJP and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — on tenterhooks.

She will be walking for six-km to reach Mantralaya in Andhra Pradesh from a place within that State and worship Lord Raghavendra, the 17th century saint, it is said. This was disclosed by Dr. Manjunath himself at a programme, as he was told about the vow by Sudha Murty herself.