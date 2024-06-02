K.R. Pet industrialist’s son is now an Indian Navy Lieutenant
June 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Not many parents with a single child would dare to send their offspring to serve the nation in the military. However, there is an exceptional case where an industrialist from K.R. Pet in Mandya supported his son’s decision to join the Indian Navy.

B.C. Manju, an industrialist, and his wife Chandrakala are proud parents of B.M. Sagar, who has been selected to join the Indian Navy as a Lieutenant. A Lieutenant in the Indian Navy is a commissioned officer rank that is comparable to a Captain in the Indian Army or a Flight Lieutenant in the Indian Air Force. The rank holds a significant role in the Naval hierarchy and comes with specific responsibilities.

Sagar’s induction into the Navy has not only made his parents proud but also brought honour to the entire taluk. Although Sagar’s parents initially hoped he would take over the family-run Prema Electrical Industry, they readily agreed when he expressed his desire to serve the nation.

Sagar, now the first from K.R. Pet taluk to become a Lieutenant, completed his primary and secondary education at St. Joseph’s School, Mysuru, pursued his PU education at Mahesh PU College and earned a BE in Civil Engineering from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE).

Lieutenant Sagar drew inspiration from his grandfather, Chandrappa, who aspired to serve in the Indian Army. Chandrappa held positions as the President of Bookahalli Village Panchayat, Mandal Panchayat Head and PLD Bank Director. Sagar’s father, Manju, also has a history of public service, having served as the President of the K.R. Pet Taluk BJP Unit.

Speaking to the media, Sagar mentioned that his grandfather Chandrappa expressed great joy upon hearing about his selection to the Indian Navy.

