‘All vacant posts filled in Karnataka Prisons Department’

September 19, 2019

DGP N.S. Megharikh at Jail Warders Passing Out Parade

Mysuru: “Last year 1,070 people were recruited to the Prisons Department and thus 100 per cent vacancy has been filled. This is the only Department in which all the posts have been filled, unlike in other Departments where there are 30 to 40 per cent vacancies,” said N.S. Megharikh, Director General of Police, Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Jail Warders organised by the Temporary Police Training School at the CAR Grounds, here this morning and said that the whole process of recruitment had been done in a very transparent manner.

“Candidates were recruited within two months of advertisement and there was no influence or pressure from anyone. Majority of the Jail Warders are highly educated and this can be seen by the fact that out of 1,070 recruited, there are 289 engineers,” he said.

“Once you don the uniform, then you must think of serving the nation with a sense of social service and discharge the duty without any prejudice. The jail safety and security of prisoners is paramount and all their rights must be protected,” he told the Warders.

Exhorting the Jail Warders to follow the human rights carefully as the days of the British era are over and many prison reforms have taken place, he said that the health of the jail inmates was very important both physically and mentally.

“We do not have the right to torture the jail inmates. Instead, as Jail Warders you must counsel them and see that their mindsets are changed and they could be brought back to mainstream of society,” said Megharikh.

Earlier, the DGP inspected the attractive Parade taken out by the Warders and the oath was read out. The family members of the Warders, many of them from North Karnataka, were present.

Out of the 85 Jail Warders who passed out, nine are Post-Graduates, 11 have BE degrees, 51 graduates and 14 have passed PUC. They have undergone one year training and will be posted to different Districts.

Toppers in various activities

Jail Warder Shivaputra Dhareppa Shiraguppi from Belagavi has bagged the All Round Prize with 1,532 marks. In the Indoor activity, Suresh Jagadish Nyamanagowda from Bagalkot bagged the first place, Siddalingappa from Raichur stood second and third place was bagged by Shivaputra Dhareppa Shiraguppi.

In the Outdoor category, Satish from Yadagir stood first, S. Mahadeva from Mysuru second and Suresh Burlakatti from Belagavi third. In Rifle Shooting, L. Mallikarjun from Dharwad was first, S. Mahadeva from Mysuru second and Rayappa Deganatti from Belagavi stood third.

The Parade was led by Chief Commander M. Maruti and Assistant Commander Mallikarjun. There were six contingents in all that participated in the Parade and they were led by Srinath Rathore, Nagaraja Muttannanavar, S. Mahadeva, Balanagowda, Suresh Nyamagowda and Shantinath Bharatesha Khurda.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, H.S. Revanna, Consultant, Prisons and Correctional Services (Retd.), Police Training School Principal and DCP (CAR) Chennaiah, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Deputy Director of Karnataka Police Academy Sudhir Reddy and others were present.

SI Lakshmi, Constable Nandini and ASI (Retd.) Band Squad Babu compered the programme.

