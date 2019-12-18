Allot lower berths in trains to all senior citizens
December 18, 2019

Sir,

It is very often noticed that senior citizens are not allotted lower berths in trains for their journey, in spite of opting for the same at the time of booking their tickets. This is causing great inconvenience to such people, as they find it very difficult to climb the steps to get on to the upper berth.

Recently myself and my family had travelled to and fro Bengaluru to Pune by train. Though myself and my wife were allotted lower berths during our journey from Bengaluru to Pune, being senior citizens, and having opted for the same at the time of booking, we were not allotted the same on our return journey, in spite of having booked our tickets exactly four months before the date of journey !

Instead we were both allotted side upper berths, which proved to be very inconvenient for us, as we found it very difficult to climb the steps to reach the upper berths. The TTE expressed his helplessness in allotting us lower berths. It was with great difficulty that I managed to get two of our co-passengers to agree to exchange their lower berths with our upper berths.

In view of the above, I request the Railway authorities concerned to kindly allot lower berths in all trains to all senior citizens, to avoid inconvenience to them.

– Ashok Bhushan, Vishveshwaranagar, 16.12.2019

  1. Krishna Swamy M B says:
    December 19, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Write to PMO& Rly.Minster…It would be a good feedback to them.

    Reply

Searching