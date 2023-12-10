Allot Rs. 5,000 crore to MUDA: MLA GTD to Government

December 10, 2023

Belagavi: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) recently urged the State Government to allocate Rs. 5,000 crore for the development of residential layouts in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits.

Speaking during the question hour at the ongoing winter session of State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Devegowda said “Like Bengaluru, Mysuru is also growing rapidly and hence it is imperative to allocate funds for the creation of basic infrastructural facilities at private layouts that were developed after taking plan approval from MUDA. Though 100 percent sites have been released, basic amenities are yet to be provided.”

Most of the layouts lack septic tanks, roads, UGDs, electricity, drinking water and several other basic infrastructural facilities.

The layouts resemble a slum that doesn’t suit the image of the city that was developed by the Maharajas. MUDA doesn’t get even a rupee from the Government and is dependent on its own resources like revenue generated through various taxes to take up any works, he said.