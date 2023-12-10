Allot Rs. 5,000 crore to MUDA: MLA GTD to Government
News

Allot Rs. 5,000 crore to MUDA: MLA GTD to Government

December 10, 2023

Belagavi: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) recently urged the State Government to allocate Rs. 5,000 crore for the development of residential layouts in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits.

Speaking during the question hour at the ongoing winter session of State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Devegowda said “Like Bengaluru, Mysuru is also growing rapidly and hence it is imperative to allocate funds for the creation of basic infrastructural facilities at private layouts that were developed after taking plan approval from MUDA. Though 100 percent sites have been released, basic amenities are yet to be provided.”

Most of the layouts lack septic tanks, roads, UGDs, electricity, drinking water and several other basic infrastructural facilities.

The layouts resemble a slum that doesn’t suit the image of the city that was developed by the Maharajas. MUDA doesn’t get even a rupee from the Government and is dependent on its own resources like revenue generated through various taxes to take up any works, he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching