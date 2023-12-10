State Human Rights Commission Chief regrets lack of Social Justice

December 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that caste census is vital for equal distribution of the nation’s wealth among the population, State Human Rights Commission Chairman L. Narayanaswamy, who is also a former High Court Judge, regretted that social justice in the country is not fulfilled.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Odalu Trust’ at a programme organised at Rama Govinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here yesterday.

Pointing out that we have accepted the Constitution for getting justice, he said efforts to get social justice is going on since then and we should ponder why we are yet to get social justice completely in the real sense.

Observing that we are yet to get social and political justice, Narayanaswamy bemoaned that evil practices continue to exist and it has not been possible to loosen the hold of the caste system in the country.

Stating that the number of poor in the country is high even today, he said that financial wealth is in the hands of a few. In this backdrop, it is essential to have a caste census in order to render social justice to all sections of the society based on Statistical inputs, he argued.

Contending that it is like searching for a black cat in the dark to say that social justice can be rendered without caste census, he said that it is time to introspect on why a large number of people are still struggling to get two square meals a day.

KSOU faculty Kavitha Rai who spoke on the topic ‘Women’s Reservation: The challenges and Possibilities’ , said that though women are part of politics, at the same time they are also victims of politics. Pointing out that the womens reservation Bill was introduced when H.D.Devegowda was PM, she said this Bill seems to be the most insulted one. It continues to be a vulnerable due to lack of political will , she added.

Asserting that the women’s reservation Bill can be implemented from tomorrow itself, provided there is will power among the ruling class, Kavitha said that the Bill is getting delayed because men fear that their dominance would end.

Former Backward Classes Commission member K.S.Lingappa who spoke on the topic “ Caste census: The inevitability and social Justice”, advocated that caste census is must for rendering social justice to everyone.

Odalu Trust Dharmadarshi S.Narendra Kumar, the Trust President R.S. Doddanna, Secretary K.N.Shivalingaiah and others were present.