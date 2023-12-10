Provide facilities for Pourakarmikas

December 10, 2023

DC directs officials

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has directed the officials to provide all due facilities to Pourakarmikas at the earliest.

He was speaking after presiding over the District-Level Awareness Committee (District Level Jagruti Samiti) on Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, at the DC’s Office here recently.

Emphasising on the need for providing all Government facilities and benefits to Pourakarmikas of the district, the DC asked the officials to resolve all issues concerning the Pourakarmikas at the earliest. He directed the officials to withdraw the tender awarded by the City Corporation for conducting regular health check up of Pourakarmikas and instead give it directly to the Health Department.

The meeting discussed taking back 2 acres land under Survey No.141 of Hebbal Colony given to Ashraya Samiti and to give it to Safaikarmacharis. The meeting discussed usage of 2.30 acres of land coming under Kyathamaranahalli Survey No. 151 which was meant for burial ground.

Dr. Rajendra also instructed officials to conduct Health check-up camps for Pourakarmikas once in three months.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri said that the Government will be appealed to appoint cleaning staff in Gram Panchayats.

Jagruti Samiti’s State representative Raju, District-level office-bearers Manjunath, Gurudatt, B. Cheluvaraju, Deepa and Pushpalatha, MCC Commissioner Ashad-ur-Rahman Shariff, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Rangegowda, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Rakshith, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal and other officials were present.