9th IFCoN-2023 expo, a crowd-puller at CFTRI

December 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Trim Safe,’ an exhibition of various food products and technologies, drew large crowds at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) premises in the city. The expo was open from 1 pm to 5 pm on Dec. 8 and from 10 am to 5 pm on Dec. 9.

CFTRI had organised the exhibition in association with Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) [AFST(I)], as part of ninth International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) that began on Thursday and concludes today.

People with curiosity writ large on their faces thronged the stalls that offered a variety of ‘Ready to Eat’ food products and displayed machinery used in preparing the food in bulk.

Soft drinks made of millets with various ingredients like dry fruits, Millet Healthy Mix drinks, Nambike Siridhanya Cafe, Ragi Malt and Cafe, Ragi Sari (Shishu Poshan), Ragi Cookies biscuit and several other products attracted the visitors. Coconut products like oil and aroma soap, five to six mouthwatering flavours of ice-cream, lip-smacking pickles like that of mango, lime, nerale and mixed vegetables were the other attractions.

A stall dedicated for millets was the highlight at the expo, which displayed various products like Baragu, Haraka, Sajje, Udalu, Korale, Kappu Navane, Haalu Navane, Kanakapura Bili Navane, Rangani Vagdhara Navane, Kempu Navane, Kappu Saame, Ambaka Korale, Koppala Korale, Kishora Korale, Dambala Korale, Shivamogga Bili Huruli, Suryakanthi, Pundi & Hatti Beeja.

When it comes to machinery and technologies, Roster Machine used to roast a mix of salt and sambar powder was the major attraction. It can roast 30-kg of food products at a time. Similarly, ‘top induction stove’ that can heat 30 litres of water at a time and a machine that can dry food products in no time and the tank that produces oxygen from carbon dioxide produced at home also attracted the visitors.

Good response: Director

CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh said, “The response for the exhibition on the first day was good and the number of visitors swelled on the weekend. There are over 70 stalls including that of CFTRI and Government stalls, which offer quality food products and machinery kept on display.”

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) Chairman K.B. Lingaraju said, “I have been visiting IFCoN and exhibitions since my college days, which are informative. CFTRI is a contribution of Maharajas of Mysuru and has made a big name in the country.”

Suma, a non-teaching faculty at KSOU, who visited the exhibition said: “I bought Millet Health Mix Drinks, Ragi biscuits and other food products.” Om Prakash, a resident of Naidu Nagar said, “Every stall offers a variety of information about the food products and machineries. The food convention helps understand new products and technologies.”

Anytime Mudde (ATM) grabs eyeballs

Like we draw money using debit cards at ATM kiosk, we can also get Mudde (Ragi ball) any time

CFTRI has developed a technology to instantly prepare Ragi ball and also a pack of Ragi flour. The flour comes in handy in preparing the ball in a less time, thus providing an opportunity, especially to those having health ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, overweight, cholesterol among others, who prefer Ragi ball, to defeat the disease.