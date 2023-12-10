9th IFCoN-2023 expo, a crowd-puller at CFTRI
News

9th IFCoN-2023 expo, a crowd-puller at CFTRI

December 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Trim Safe,’ an exhibition of various food products and technologies, drew large crowds at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) premises in the city. The expo was open from 1 pm to 5 pm on Dec. 8 and from 10 am to 5 pm on Dec. 9.

CFTRI had organised the exhibition in association with Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) [AFST(I)], as part of ninth International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) that began on Thursday and concludes today.

People with curiosity writ large on their faces thronged the stalls that offered a variety of ‘Ready to Eat’ food products and displayed machinery used in preparing the food in bulk.

Soft drinks made of millets with various ingredients like dry fruits, Millet Healthy Mix drinks, Nambike Siridhanya Cafe, Ragi Malt and Cafe, Ragi Sari (Shishu Poshan), Ragi Cookies biscuit and several other products attracted the visitors. Coconut products like oil and aroma soap, five to six mouthwatering flavours of ice-cream, lip-smacking pickles like that of mango, lime, nerale and mixed vegetables were the other attractions.

A stall dedicated for millets was the highlight at the expo, which displayed various products like Baragu, Haraka, Sajje, Udalu, Korale, Kappu Navane, Haalu Navane, Kanakapura Bili Navane, Rangani Vagdhara Navane, Kempu Navane, Kappu Saame, Ambaka Korale, Koppala Korale, Kishora Korale, Dambala Korale, Shivamogga Bili Huruli, Suryakanthi, Pundi & Hatti Beeja.

When it comes to machinery and technologies, Roster Machine used to roast a mix of salt and sambar powder was the major attraction. It can roast 30-kg of food products at a time. Similarly, ‘top induction stove’ that can heat 30 litres of water at a time and a machine that can dry food products in no time and the tank that produces oxygen from carbon dioxide produced at home also attracted the visitors.

Good response: Director

READ ALSO  Farmers must fix rate for agricultural produces: Minister

CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh said, “The response for the exhibition on the first day was good and the number of visitors swelled on the weekend. There are over 70 stalls including that of CFTRI and Government stalls, which offer quality food products and machinery kept on display.”

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) Chairman K.B. Lingaraju said, “I have been visiting IFCoN and exhibitions since my college days, which are informative. CFTRI is a contribution of Maharajas of Mysuru and has made a big name in the country.”

Suma, a non-teaching faculty at KSOU, who visited the exhibition said: “I bought Millet Health Mix Drinks, Ragi biscuits and other food products.” Om Prakash, a resident of Naidu Nagar said, “Every stall offers a variety of information about the food products and machineries. The food convention helps understand new products and technologies.”

Anytime Mudde (ATM) grabs eyeballs

Like we draw money using debit cards at ATM kiosk, we can also get Mudde (Ragi ball) any time

CFTRI has developed a technology to instantly prepare Ragi ball and also a pack of Ragi flour. The flour comes in handy in preparing the ball in a less time, thus providing an opportunity, especially to those having health ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, overweight, cholesterol among others, who prefer Ragi ball, to defeat the disease.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching