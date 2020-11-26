‘Ambi Amara’ Temple inaugurated at Hottegowdanadoddi in Maddur

November 26, 2020

Maddur: ‘Ambi Amara,’ a temple dedicated to actor-turned-politician, M.H. Ambarish was inaugurated at Hottegowdanadoddi village in Maddur taluk, by his wife and Mandya MP Sumalatha, on Tuesday.

The die-hard fans of ‘Ambi’ have built a temple and installed the bust of the late actor in the village as a symbol of their love towards the actor, at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh.

This bust was unveiled on Nov. 24 in connection with the second death anniversary of Ambarish. The ash of the late actor had been placed inside the temple on which the bust had been installed.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Darshan said, the Kannada film industry, even after 100 years, will remember only four names — Dr. Raj Kumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag and M.H. Ambarish —. “I don’t know whether the people will remember names of coming actors,” he added.

Sumalatha said whatever happened in Mandya will be history and achievement. Already, the people of this district have shown what self-respect is. People of many districts celebrated Ambarish’s birthday for many years, but residents of Hottegowdanadoddi village still celebrate his birth anniversary though he passed away two years ago.

Ambarish’s son Abhishek Gowda, film producer Rockline Venkatesh, actor Doddanna, Ambarish Fans Association State President Belur Somashekar and others were present.