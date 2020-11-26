Elderly woman killed, 4 injured as KSRTC bus hits roadside bridge

November 26, 2020

Nanjangud: An elderly woman was killed while four others sustained injuries when the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling hit a roadside bridge and moved into a ditch near Chinnamballi Gate yesterday.

The deceased is Puttammanni (64), a resident of Shiramalli village in the taluk. Four others, who have sustained injuries, have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The KSRTC Bus (KA-10 F-0194) was proceeding from Karya village yesterday afternoon and when the bus was proceeding near Chinnamballi Gate, the bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside bridge and moved into the ditch resulting in Puttamanni breathing her last and others sustaining injuries.

Nanjangud Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Kavalande Sub-Inspector Mahendra and staff visited the spot. A case has been registered at Kavalande Police Station.