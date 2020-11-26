Bike rider dies in accident

November 26, 2020

Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot when a private bus ran over him from behind near the North Gate of Government Guest House yesterday morning.

The deceased is Anand (28), son of Mahadev, a resident of Marigudi Street at Old Kesare in N.R. Mohalla.

Anand was proceeding on his bike from Five Lights Circle side and when he took a left turn near the North Gate of the Government Guest House towards FTS Circle, a speeding private bus hit him from behind. This resulted in Anand falling down from his bike and the rear wheels of the bus ran over him killing him on the spot, according to eye witnesses.

Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and have seized the bus.