Gayanotsava: Tribute paid to late SPB and Rajan-Nagendra
News

Gayanotsava: Tribute paid to late SPB and Rajan-Nagendra

November 26, 2020

Mysuru: The District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, had organised ‘Gayanotsava,’ a musical tribute to legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) and eminent Music Directors Rajan-Nagendra at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Kannada Vikasa Vidya Samsthe, Ramakrishnanagar E and F Block here on Sunday last.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, theatre artiste Mandya Ramesh said, “There are many egoistic intellectuals in Mysuru. Amid such high-headed personalities, G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is known for his simplicity and ever-approachable nature, stands out as a unique figure. We don’t need highly educated persons or those serving in high positions. All we need is someone who lends his ears to listen to the woes and difficulties of people.”

MLA G.T. Devegowda who presided over the event also addressed the gathering. 

Later, singers from Mysuru of ‘Ede Thumbi Haaduvenu’ fame rendered songs composed by Rajan-Nagendra and originally sung by SPB.

They were accompanied by Roshan Surya on tabla, Vinay Rangdhol on rhythm pad, Sharath V. Mysore and Basavaraju Ranibennur on keyboard, Pradeep Kiggal and Mysore Vijayakumar. 

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, former Presidents of M. Chandrashekar and Maddikere Gopal, theatre artiste Rajashekar Kadamba, Bengaluru’s Akka IAS Academy Director Shivakumar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching