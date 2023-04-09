Amid tight and fool-proof security: PM lands in special flight at Mysuru Airport
Amid tight and fool-proof security: PM lands in special flight at Mysuru Airport

April 9, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 9 (RK&BS)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli last night. The special flight of the Prime Minister, which was scheduled to arrive at 8.40 pm, touched down at the airport, 20 minutes beyond the schedule at around 9 pm.

PM Modi was greeted with a bouquet by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Leena Nandan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru. Later, the PM was driven to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in the city, amid heavy security, where he stayed overnight.

Prior to Modi’s arrival, the road from the Airport to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel passing through Mysuru-Nanjangud road was heavily barricaded and even approach roads from Sollepura side (next to Sewage Farm) in Vidyaranyapuram, Yelethota Road (from Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle) and part of M.G. Road from JSS Hospital side was out of bound for motorists and pedestrians.

