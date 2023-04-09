Modi meets ‘Oscar Stars’ Bomman, Bellie at Theppakadu

April 9, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 9 (SS&BS)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Theppakadu Elephant Camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu this morning. Over a century old Theppakadu Elephant Camp was established in the year 1917 and is also the Asia’s oldest elephant camp, presently having about 28 elephants.

PM Narendra Modi, who had some good time at the camp, fed sugarcane to the elephants and also caressed them, and the pachyderm raised their trunks, with mahouts and kavadis in attendance.

Bomman and Bellie, the elephant caretaker couple at the camp, who were featured in Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ also accompanied Modi at the camp.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Forest staff at the camp, besides having a brief discussion with the Directors of 12 Tiger Reserves from various parts of the country, it is said.