Amit Shah visits Nanjangud temple, Suttur Gaddige, Ganapathy Ashrama

Nanjangud/ Mysuru: – After spending a hectic morning with a series of meetings with party workers in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, BJP National President Amit Shah spent the evening visiting temples and Ashramas. He visited the famous Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple at Nanjangud, Srikshetra Suttur Gaddige and Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama in city. He offered special prayers to the deities.

It was his first visit to Srikanteshwara temple and the temple authorities led him to the sanctum sanctorum at around 7 pm where he performed a special puja to Lord Nanjundeshwara, the presiding deity. Shah was accompanied by BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA C.T. Ravi, advocate S. Arun Kumar BJP National Organising Secretary Santhoshji and other leaders. After having darshan at Srikanteshwara temple, Shah’s convoy proceeded towards Srikshetra Suttur Gaddige at Suttur village in the temple town. He was received by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. The BJP President was led to the Gaddige where he performed special prayers. Later he met Sri Siddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Vijayapura Sri Jnanayogashrama at Suttur and held talks with the spiritual guru.

Shah was served dinner at Suttur and he briefly interacted with students from the North East and the students rendered Sanskrit Shlokas.

Next Amit Shah arrived at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama of Avadhoota Datta Peeta on the Ooty road in city where he met Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji. The BJP President was given a warm welcome at the entrance and he was first led to the Universal Prayer Hall (Vishwa Prarthana Mandira) where he had a darshan of the presiding deity.

Later, Shah met the Sri Swamiji and exchanged pleasantries. Junior pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, former Home Minister R. Ashoka, former Minister S.A. Ramdas, Karnataka Pradesh Hotel Owners Association President M. Rajendra, former MUDA Chairman L. Nagendra and others were present.

It may be recalled here that in January 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama when he had come to Mysuru to inaugurate the 103rd Science Congress at the University of Mysore. Modi had inaugurated a new hospital at Avadhoota Datta Peeta.