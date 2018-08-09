An insult to General
Voice of The Reader

An insult to General

Sir,

The glaring spelling mistakes  appearing on the road sign board installed by the Mysuru City Corporation, opposite Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar, is an insult to a great soldier like General K.S. Thimayya. I fail to comprehend how the authorities could be so blind and illiterate in spelling the General’s name as “Janaral K.S. Timmaya Road”.

Recently I saw a number of boards painted in an apartment complex “Par Carking”  (instead of “Car Parking”) painted by some illiterate painters, which is harmless.  But the authorities cannot take the rank and name of a great soldier so lightly and get painted with such glaring spelling mistakes.

I request the authorities concerned to re-paint the sign board with correct rank and name.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 5.8.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

August 9, 2018

RELATED POSTS

No wonder S.M. Krishna was Numero Uno CM
Non-functioning street-lights
Rev. Fr. Mathias Fernandes, Fr. Noronha and Thathayya

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “An insult to General”

  1. K.Suresh says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    I can understand an illiterate painter committing such a mistake, but what of the corporation authority overseeing this ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching