An insult to General

Sir,

The glaring spelling mistakes appearing on the road sign board installed by the Mysuru City Corporation, opposite Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar, is an insult to a great soldier like General K.S. Thimayya. I fail to comprehend how the authorities could be so blind and illiterate in spelling the General’s name as “Janaral K.S. Timmaya Road”.

Recently I saw a number of boards painted in an apartment complex “Par Carking” (instead of “Car Parking”) painted by some illiterate painters, which is harmless. But the authorities cannot take the rank and name of a great soldier so lightly and get painted with such glaring spelling mistakes.

I request the authorities concerned to re-paint the sign board with correct rank and name.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 5.8.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]