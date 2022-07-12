Anganwadi workers take out two rallies seeking fulfilment of demands
News

Anganwadi workers take out two rallies seeking fulfilment of demands

July 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their long-standing demands, Anganwadi workers, under the banner of CITU affiliated Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Association, braving incessant rains, took out two separate rallies in city yesterday seeking fulfilment of their just demands.

The Anganwadi workers from different parts of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency who converged on Gun House Circle, marched in a rally to the office of Chamarajangar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at CADA office on Sayyaji Rao Road and submitted their charter of demands, which chiefly included implementation of Gratuity Act,1972, sanction of necessary funds for ICDS Scheme and brining them under the cover of social security schemes and statutory benefits, among others.

In another rally, Anganwadi workers from Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar of Mysuru district, who converged on the Deputy Commissioner’s office, marched in a procession to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s office at Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road and  submitted                                  a memorandum.

Anganwadi Association office-bearers H.S. Sunanda, S. Varalakshmi, Vasantha, Pushpalatha, Leelavathi, Neelamma, Manjula, Mangala, Gowramma, Kaveramma, Pushpalatha, Vasanthamma, Latha and others took part in the rally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching