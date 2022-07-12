Anganwadi workers take out two rallies seeking fulfilment of demands

July 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their long-standing demands, Anganwadi workers, under the banner of CITU affiliated Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Association, braving incessant rains, took out two separate rallies in city yesterday seeking fulfilment of their just demands.

The Anganwadi workers from different parts of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency who converged on Gun House Circle, marched in a rally to the office of Chamarajangar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at CADA office on Sayyaji Rao Road and submitted their charter of demands, which chiefly included implementation of Gratuity Act,1972, sanction of necessary funds for ICDS Scheme and brining them under the cover of social security schemes and statutory benefits, among others.

In another rally, Anganwadi workers from Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar of Mysuru district, who converged on the Deputy Commissioner’s office, marched in a procession to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s office at Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road and submitted a memorandum.

Anganwadi Association office-bearers H.S. Sunanda, S. Varalakshmi, Vasantha, Pushpalatha, Leelavathi, Neelamma, Manjula, Mangala, Gowramma, Kaveramma, Pushpalatha, Vasanthamma, Latha and others took part in the rally.