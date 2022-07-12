Two forthcoming Ashada Fridays and Vardhanti: Police ‘emergency’ pass facility to Chamundi Hill withdrawn

July 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has withdrawn the passes issued by the Police for devotees to access Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti.

The Police had banned vehicles atop Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti and had asked devotees to make use of the free KSRTC bus service from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad to reach the Temple. However, to permit certain emergency services, the Police had issued passes.

Though the passes were issued only for emergency services, hundreds of vehicles landed on top of the Hill using the ‘emergency pass’ facility during the last two Ashada Fridays (July 1 and July 8) leading to chaos. This resulted in arguments between pass-holders and Police and also led to traffic jams, despite ban on private vehicles.

In a communication last evening, the City Police Commissioner stated that the Police will not issue any passes for the Ashada Fridays (July 15 and July 22) and also for Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 20. Passes that have been already issued have also been cancelled.

The communication stated that the decision had been taken to prevent vehicular traffic from posing a hindrance to the visit of devotees. Devotees have been asked to make use of the city bus services (paid) or the free KSRTC shuttle services organised by the Chamundeshwari Temple Management Committee.

They can board the buses from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad by standing in the specified queues and have darshan of the Goddess atop the Hill, the communication added.