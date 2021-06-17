Animal adoption at Zoo

The following individuals and institutions have adopted the animals of Mysuru Zoo under ‘Adoption of Animals’ scheme by paying the adoption fee: Teresian Alumnus, Mysuru – Indian Flapshell Turtle, White Peacock, Love Bird and Grey Jungle Fowl (Rs. 10,000); B. Vinod Kumar Padma, Mysuru – Indian Cobra, Tortoise and Love Bird (Rs. 5,000), M. Sagar, Mysuru – Rhesus Macaque (Rs. 5,000); K.P. Gangaraju, Raja Electricals, Tumakuru – Giraffe (Rs. 1,00,000); Prathap Singh, Mysuru – Cheetah (Rs. 50,000).
