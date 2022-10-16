October 16, 2022

Mysuru: The 21st annual get-together of Sri Kavery Kodava Okkoota, N.R. Mohalla, was held on Oct. 9 at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha in Jayalakshmipuram. Okkoota President Mallengada Pemmaiah, who inaugurated the function along with Secretary Kodira Nanaiah and Committee Members, also addressed the gathering.

Sports events for members was inaugurated by Ex-serviceman Chatranda Aiyappa. Cultural programmes comprised singing, dancing and a skit which enthralled the audience. Meritorious students were awarded and senior citizen Poyyettira Poovaiah was felicitated on the occasion.