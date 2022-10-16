SWR Mysuru Division imparts safety training to frontline staff
SWR Mysuru Division imparts safety training to frontline staff

October 16, 2022

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, had organised an extensive safety training programme at Chamundi Club in Yadavagiri on Oct. 14 for Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Train Managers — all frontline staff involved in train operations.

The day-long programme was inaugurated by Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager and  Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO), SWR.

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said that the training is imparted with an aim to develop habit creation and applying positive psychology principles in day-to-day life along with stress management and a resolution of enhancing safety by effective rest, relaxation and alertness.

He urged the participants to practice this in all stages of their life and make progress towards new levels of personal and organisation success.

The programme was conducted by Subhash Hegde, Corporate Trainer, Wellness Coach, NLP (Neurolinguistics Programming) Practitioner and Facilitator.

Training involved facilitation, discussion, interpersonal style questionnaires, facilitator guided activity, videos and written feedback from participants in a six-hour marathon session.

PCSO Alok Tiwari, who spoke, appreciated the efforts of Mysuru Division in developing this safety training module and stated that it will go a long way in reducing the fatal accident attributed to lack of awareness, habit creation and stress to railway frontline staff due to work-life imbalances.

