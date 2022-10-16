Felicitation to Prof. C. Basavaraju,Dr. Kalyanasiri Bhanteji tomorrow

October 16, 2022

Mysuru: Prof. C. Basavaraju, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), Hubballi and Dr. Kalyanasiri Bhanteji, who has obtained Ph.D from Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), will be felicitated on Oct. 17 at 11 am, at a function jointly organised by Samanate-Swabhimana- Swavalambane Pratishtana and Samanate Prakashana at Kalamandira, said Publisher Bharat Ramaswamy.

He was speaking to press persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city on Friday. Bengaluru Mahabodhi Society General Secretary Ananda Bhanteji will grace the occasion. Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice (retd.) N. Santosh Hegde will inaugurate the event. Retired Professor Nilagiri M. Talwar will deliver felicitation address. Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will preside.

Pratishtana Vice-President P. Nandakumar and Shivakumar were present at the press meet.

