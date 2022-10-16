First-aid training for industrial workers

October 16, 2022

Mysuru: Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA), along with the Department of Factories and Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Karnataka, Mysuru Division, has organised the 78th one-day training programme on first-aid for industrial skilled workers and supervisors on Oct. 18 (Tuesday) .

The need for first-aid is greater than ever because of the increased use of machines and electric appliances in every day work at home, work place, construction activities. As per the statutory compliance, in every industry, certain number of employees should be trained in first-aid and they should know the importance of treating in case of casualty. Moreover, they should know the procedure of calling the ambulance, shifting the injured to the hospital for further treatment.

Naziya Sulthana, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mysuru Division, will inaugurate the function at 9.30 am at Hotel Shree Guru Residency, JLB Road Cross, Mysuru.

M.S. Mahadevu, Deputy Director of Factories, Mysuru, will preside. The programme will be held till 5.30 pm.

The faculty for this programme will be an experienced Doctor Dr. Prakash, Secretary, St. John Ambulance Association, Mysuru Chapter. The programme will be presented through lectures, discussions, interactions and demonstrations. For details contact the Manager, Nanjangud Industries Association, on Mob: 97393-37316, according to a press release from B.S. Chandrashekhar, Secretary, NIA.